Cal Football

Cal 2018 Football Position Analysis - The Quarterbacks

March 11, 2018
Cal 2018 Post Recruiting Class Position Group Analysis

With recruiting season over and spring practice about to begin, the 2018 Spring football roster has been released.  Based on conversations with the staff, outside football experts and in depth film review, Bear Insider will present a position-by-position analysis over the next few weeks

Quarterbacks:

Projected Starting Lineup:

Ross Bowers, 6-2, 190 RS Junior

OR

Brandon McIlwain, 6-1, 190, RS Sophomore

OR

Chase Garbers, 6-2, 205, RS Freshman

Top Reserve:

Chase Forrest, 6-2, 200, RS Senior

 

Let’s start by putting Ross Bowers’ debut season into perspective.

